I ALWAYS thought that failure was an enemy.

As a matter of fact, failure was the greatest motivation of all time.

This world of technology was framed by the greatest failures in human history who never gave up.

Thomas Edison, the inventor of the light bulb, said that there were 1000 reasons a light bulb could not light up.

That means Edison had to fail 1000 times, yet, he kept going.

Dr Seuss, the famous children’s book writer, had his first book rejected by 27 different publishers yet he kept going.

Michael Jordan, the world-famous basketball star, was removed from his high school basketball team and went into his room and cried.

Albert Einstein, the father of physics, was rejected by many universities, in his young days.

He kept going.

Not until his Theory of Relativity was proved did all the universities that once rejected him, start fighting over him.

Ben Carson, the world-renowned neurosurgeon, was once labelled by his classmates as “zero.”

This was because he never got an answer right in his tests.

He kept going.

It is now clear that every well-known person was once a failure.

Instead of using their failures as barriers, these people used them as stepping stones.

They came back bigger and stronger.

People of Papua New Guinea, what excuse do we have?

I know we cannot go back in time and make a brand-new beginning. But we can start now, and make a brand-new ending.

We all have downfalls as students, employers and employees.

Learn from today’s failures and create a legacy of success that no one will ever beat.

You can do it if you believe you can.

Glen Burua

DWU, Madang

