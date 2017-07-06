THE human race is defined by failure.

If you have severe failed either in your test or examinations, in business or in your other daily activities, I would like to welcome you to the human race.

My friend, whether you’ll agree or not, the ultra-successful people are the very ones that faced the most failures than any other ordinary citizen.

Yet they endured to be where they are today.

As humans, we all fell or will fall one way or another along our journey of life.

However, the greatest question is, will we stand up after each failure or not.

If not, then that is where the problem is.

Falling down is not the problem. Not getting up is.

It does not matter where you came from, it is where you are going that really matters.

I always love a saying of Bill Gates (CEO of Microsoft Company and once the world’s richest man).

Here is what he said: “I studied everything but never topped. But today, the toppers of the best universities are my employers.”

Without doubt, it is not too late until you say so.

Never give up even after several attempts or even failures.

Never give up my fellow Papua New Guineans.

Do your best and when you fail, try again, and again and the chances of you succeeding will be high.

Life is full of challenges. No doubt about that.

On the other hand, life is also full of wonders.

Pain is temporary. It may last for a minute, or for an hour, or for a day or even a year.

But if you quit however, it will last forever.

So keep your heads up and give your best in whatever you are doing.

You can do it if you believe you can.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

