We can change through education

DO we have any coherent plans and strategies to combat tribal fights and other violent social unrest which are all too common in Papua New Guinea?

I believe education is the greatest tool to solve these issues in our families, societies and the country as a whole.

Here is a famous quote by Nelson Mandela “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

We lack this powerful tool. Most of our people lack proper education. More than 70 per cent still live in rural areas where there is no proper education. As a result, we have vast majority of uneducated citizens with so many social issues all over PNG.

Tribal fights, law and order and other social issues we see, hear and experience are common in PNG societies where there is a shortage of basic infrastructure as education, health and policing.

Successive governments have neglected the rural citizens by focusing on the main centres of the country. These rural societies need support from the responsible authorities to combat these issues.

The national, provincial, local level governments, NGOs, business houses, international agencies and organisations must support students and educate youths by conducting awareness in rural villages on issues such as warfare, elections, HIV/AIDS, education, global warming, etc. This will bring some change to the communities and provinces.

The students and youths will be engaged so they can be advocates for social peace and order.

The Government must invest more by establishing schools, subsidise schooling, get more school-age kids enrolled and provide more employment opportunities for the growing population.

I know education can play a greater role in maintaining peace and order. Being educated does not mean a bachelor’s degree but to do things well and think better than others.

We can deploy police and defence force to tribal areas to contain fights and social unrest but they will never solve the problem.

Yes, we can change PNG through education.

Joe Wasia

DWU, Madang

Like this: Like Loading...