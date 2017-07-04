How can EC deny my right to vote?

MUCH have been uttered very positively in regards to how well the 2017 National General Election were prepared.

So much have been aired from the floor of Parliament, the corridors of Waigani and the various streets of the major towns of

PNG.

I also believed every word that were being uttered as the origin of such were from respectable people.

The reality and truthfulness of all these hype surfaced on Election Day.

My family and I assumed our registrations on the common roll in its update in 2016 was sufficient and relaxed knowing very well that come polling day we will be definitely casting our votes for the candidate of our choice.

How frustrating it was when we were told that our names were not listed for the designated electorate, as such we cannot be allowed to vote.

How can the Electoral Commission deny my rights to voting when what was required of them in updating the common rolls were adhered to by me and family?

Pity me.

These sentiments I am highlighting are similar in nature to many people.

This is indeed a flop.

I blame the two Government operations going on simultaneously that have create confusion and contributed immensely too many being denied their rights to vote freely.

While the electoral roll updates were being carried out, there was the other requirement that all must enrol with the National Identification Office (NID).

The message we were told then about NID was ‘Without NID cards, no one will be eligible to vote’.

As such many of us rushed to get our NID Cards and maybe overlooked the necessity to enrol on the common roll.

Somebody lied.

Many voters presented their NID Cards including work ID cards to cast their votes at the polling booths, however, were told that as long as their names were not on the common roll, they could not vote.

Someone has lied very badly.

If the Electoral Commission used the 2012 experience to better the 2017 elections, it has not done very well.

Frank Gamezuho

Goroka

