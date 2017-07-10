How can EC say voting on Sunday was acceptable

HOW can you, Gamato, say voting on Sunday was acceptable, permissible and agreeable as it met that required standard when it’s already a disparity.

The organic law on national and local level government election set standards that govern the activities of the Electoral Commission and section 130 is one part that makes up the whole and no one in PNG regardless of status including the governor-general can isolate it from the rest.

My good commissioner, your defensive comments are fuelling the nation.

Lasaiga Meniha

Goroka

