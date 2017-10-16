Can NSL give the outcome of the court?

I AM an exited member of Nambawan Super Ltd.

Me and so many of others like me are waiting for our unfunded superannuation contribution.

The State, as an employer, is supposed to contribute its share but has failed to do that.

Some of us have been waiting for far too long and cannot continue to wait and wait.

We are aware that there is court case between NSL on behalf of its exited members against the State.

Can NSL inform us exited members the outcome of the court?



Former Public Servant

Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...