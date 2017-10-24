Can recycling introduced to help clean environment

Non-governmental organisation Help PNG has added on one more task to its fight to clean the environment and that is to recycle aluminium cans.

Chief executive officer of Help PNG Frank Butler is working in partnership with Ferrum Engineering Ltd (FEL), PNG Recycling Ltd, Swire Shipping and Consort Shipping on a project to ensure that aluminium cans were recycled to decrease pollution.

Butler said cans were “very easy to recycle” as the only cost incurred was in the extraction of bauxite to produce aluminium.

With Help PNG, FEL has designed a can crusher, the device being an upright, metallic tray with a lever designed to crush the cans and have them collected neatly to be put into bags. One crusher has been installed at Hanuabada village, with three more to be installed in locations throughout the village.

Consort Shipping commercial manager Grant Johansen said Consort was a firm believer in the recycling concept.

Johansen said his company was happy to assist through charging lower rates for shipping.

PNG Recycling’s country manager Jason Drews said it was encouraging to have shipping companies as partners in coastal shipping as it was an expensive exercise but the situation would become win-win for all involved.

