I can replace Somare, says former envoy

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

FORMER Papua New Guinea ambassador to Japan Gabriel Dusava believes that he can replace retiring East Sepik governor, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Dusava, who is contesting the East Sepik Regional seat as the People’s Progress Party candidate, said during a fundraising event in Port Moresby on Friday that he was capable of filling Somare’s shoes.

Dusava said that he had the leadership qualities that Somare had.

“You need someone like Sir Michael to unite the Sepik, unite the rest of the provinces and also to have respect from the international community.

“And I believe that I am capable to carry on from Sir Michael to take Sepik and Papua New Guinea forward for the next 50 years.”

Dusava said that this year’s election is a challenge to all in the Sepik to make a fresh start with him as Somare’s replacement.

“And I have 40 years’ experience of serving the country as a public servant under all the prime ministers from Sir Michael to Peter O’Neill”.

