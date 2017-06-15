Can someone answer these questions?

I WOULD like someone out there to provide answers to these questions.

What is the total national debt? During whose government was the most debt incurred?

How soon can we reduce the debt to manageable limits?

How many shipments of LNG Gas have been made so far and what is the total income from these sales?

How are we servicing all our loans including the controversial UBS loan? Is Oil Search already paying dividends to the National Government and if so how much has been made and how often does it pay?

Why is there a chronic shortage of basic drugs for a very long time now?

Can someone explain?

Ghorokaveh!, Via email

