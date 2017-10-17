Can someone help rice farmers?

I AM a trained villager rice farmer.

I started rice farming on a subsistence level 10 years ago.

During this time, I have been seeking assistance from the appropriate authorities for assistance for a rice mill to mill my rice.

Several times they assured me that they would get one for me.

To date nothing has eventuated.

I often take my rice to the city for milling, which is an expensive exercise for a villager like me.

I have some rice remaining yet to be milled.

Can someone be kind enough to provide me a rice mill to mill my rice?

I am also promoting rice farming in my area.

Many farmers are interested to go on rice farming, but the problem is no rice mill to mill their rice.

My contact number is 7118 0062/7533 5130

Raka Vele, Kalo village

Like this: Like Loading...