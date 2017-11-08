Canadian envoy hails women’s participation in business

Canadian High Commissioner Paul Maddison has praised the involvement of Women in Business in Porgera, Enga.

“I want you to know that in Canada women are powerful. In our government, half of the cabinet are women and the most important goal of the Canadian government is enabling women and girls to be successful in whatever they choose to do,” he said.

During a one-day visit to Porgera gold mine and his first to the Highlands last Wednesday with his entourage in the company of Pogera Joint Venture (PJV) representatives, Maddison also visited the Pogera Women in Business (WiB) nursery at Anawe.

Maddison said he was pleased to see women given the opportunity to be independent through such enterprises.

The visit was to familiarise himself with operations of PJV in which Canadian company Barrick Gold Corporation is a shareholder.

He was accompanied by PJV country executive director and Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) board member Dr Ila Temu.

“It’s my first trip to the Highlands. It’s been enjoyable,” Maddison said.

“It’s great to see the company actively involved in that CSR component of the operation to earn and maintain a social licence and enabling women and girls to have more independence and develop small businesses.

“I applaud what the company is doing.”

PJV community development Manager Jacqueline Nen thanked Women in Business for the assistance provided in hosting the delegates in engaging with the community.

