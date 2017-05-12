Canadian firm records growth

A CANADIAN company has recorded an 18 per cent increase in revenue in the of US$64.8 million (K204 million) revenue from US$54.7 million (K172.2 million) in the first quarter of 2016.

In its first quarter production report, High Arctic the company said increase in revenue was driven by the growth in the company’s Production Services segment through the Tervita Acquisition completed on August 31, 2016, combined with improved industry activity in Canada relative to the first quarter of 2016.

“Our contract drilling operations in PNG continued to contribute a strong financial footing for High Arctic which was supplemented by the growth in our Canadian business operations,” Company president and chief executive officer Thomas Alford said.

Increased contribution from the company’s Production Services segment and contracted revenue in its Drilling Services segment generated US$21.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter which was in line with the US$21.8 million (K68.65 million) generated in the first quarter of 2016.

Consistent with prior quarters, the company declared US$2.6 million (K8.1 million) (US$0.05 (K0.15) per share) in dividends during the quarter which represents 15 per cent of funds provided from operations in the quarter. Those funds was US$17 million (K53.53 million) during the quarter versus US$18.9 million (K59.52 million) in the first quarter of last year.

As a result of the Bank of PNG’s review of US Dollar accounts in PNG, a delay occurred in their Papua New Guinea accounts receivables resulting in an increase in net debt to US$6.4 million (K20 million) at March 31, 2017 from a net positive cash position of US$3.3 million (K10.39 million) at December 31, 2016.

