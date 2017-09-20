Canberra flyer Ottio tipped to lead PM’s 13 against Australia

KUMUL centre Kato Ottio is expected to be named in the PNG Prime Minister’s 13 today to bolster the side as it prepares to face the Australian PM’s 13 on Saturday.

The Canberra Raiders recruit joined the team’s training this week and is tipped to captain the side which has been weakened by the unavailability of the Hunters players and other National Rugby League talents.

Ottio, 23, has had a quiet season for the Raiders’ feeder club Mounties in the NSW Cup this year after an impressive debut season where he scored 28 tries before injuring his knee. The 192cm back who can also play in the second-row trained at centre yesterday at the National Football Stadium.

Ottio joins Hunters players Karo Kauna Jr, Muka Peter Kulu, Gahuna Silas and William Mone as part of a squad mostly made up of Digicel Cup talent.

Head coach Michael Marum will hand over the reins to deputies Stanley Tepend and Stephen Nightingale on Friday as he travels with the PNG Hunters to Brisbane for Sunday’s grand final against the Sunshine Coast Falcons at Suncorp Stadium.

