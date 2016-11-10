Cancellation of leases by Govt praised

A LOCAL level government leader in East Sepik has thanked the Government for cancelling the Special Agricultural and Business Leases.

Turubu LLG president David Kausik said he would meet with landowners from the six villages in Turubu before they re-negotiate with the developer of the multi-billion kina Turubu Oil palm project.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill had told Parliament last Friday that the cancellation of the leases was due to irregularities in various Land and Forestry Acts that allowed the devastation of forests.

He urged landowners to revisit the leases signed with companies and if possible negotiate better deals.

“These leases were given without much thought in the past. As a result, a lot of the landowners stood to lose all their years of generations of ownership over the land that they have had for many years,” he said.

“We do not want the rightful landowners to lose their rights to land.

“That is why we have instructed the department of lands and forestry to cancel all the Special Agricultural and Business Leases.”

Kausik said they would review the current agreement.

“I’m appealing to the landowners and the landowner company Limawo to work together. We want the project to continue.”

