Cancer awareness conducted at Finschhafen

By NICHOLAS SIREO

AN awareness on cancer was conducted at a remote village in Finschhafen on Thursday by the Mobile Ear, Nose and Throat Cancer Services and Research team in Morobe.

Head of mobile cancer team Dr Joseph Garap told villagers at Quengzengzeng in Pindiu that cancer was a life-threatening disease so everyone should be informed and be educated so they could avoid it.

He highlighted that the three most common types of cancer that were currently killing people were cervical cancer, mouth cancer and breast cancer.

Garap advised the villages about types of services that were available to detect and treat cancer at an early stage and preventive measures that they can follow to avoid cancer.

He stressed that cancer of the cervix and breast accounted for about 40 per cent of cases and mouth cancer accounted for nearly 30 per cent, followed by pediatric cancers (20 per cent).

The other types of cancers make up the remaining 10 per cent.

“Most people die from cervical, breast and mouth cancer because they fail to detect cancer during its early stages,” Garap said.

“Many patients seek medical help and treatment at the last stages of cancer and most of them die.”

Garap said the idea of going mobile was to reach out to people and educate them on cancer.

“We want to go to where the people are to conduct awareness instead of expecting them to come to us so that we can be able to fight cancer effectively.”

Provincial health information officer Wattie Wando said the awareness by the team was educational.

