Cancer campaign must target women: Doc

CANCER awareness, especially regarding cervical cancer, should target women living in areas such as settlements, Dr Lutty Amons says.

Amons is based at the Lawes Road Clinic in Konedobu. She recently set up a Well Women Centre at the clinic.

She said the centre was for women who were healthy but wanted regular screening. The centre conducts visual screening and pap-smears.

Amons said the initiative was to encourage women to go for regular screening and to educate women on cervical cancer which was preventable.

She said cervical cancer was a preventable disease yet many women had died from it.

“Even cervical cancer is a vaccine preventable disease as well. Young girls can be vaccinated to reduce their risk of getting the disease,” Amons said.

“The whole idea is to detect it while it is in its early stages. We don’t want women dying from it.”

The clinic started its outreach programme last month and had so far visited the Bomana area.

“Our challenge now is to educate women about cervical cancer because women especially in the settlement do not know about it,” she said.

“We were surprised that women had no idea about cervical cancer.”

She said an effective way to get the message across was to create an inter-personal relationship with them and speak in a language that they understood to minimise the rate of civical cancer.

