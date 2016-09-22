Cancer campaign starts

THE international cancer awareness event, Globeathon, has been launched in Port Moresby by the Pacific International Hospital and the PNG Cancer Foundation.

PIH chief executive officer Col Sandeep Shaligram said the Globeathon to end women’s cancers was the world’s first international movement to raise awareness and expand research on cancers.

Throughout this month, thousands of people will hold events to help raise cancer awareness.

More than 60 countries participated in 2013. This the fourth year the PIH had organised the event.

“This is not a PIH event or a Papua New Guinea event. This event is trying to put the country on the global map of a movement which was started in America and 60 other countries. It’s very important to be aware of the symptoms of cancers,” he said.

Gynaecology cancers affect women worldwide, accounting for almost 19 per cent of the 5.1 million new cancer cases each year, according to the World Health Organisation international agency for research on cancer.

He said Globeathon PNG attracted almost 1000 participants last year and they are expecting more this year.

PNG Cancer Foundation chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jnr said the partnership with the hospital in the past three years saw more than 12,000 participants.

The Globeathon-PNG walk will take place on Sunday at 7.30am at PIH, 3-Mile.

Related