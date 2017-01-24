Cancer drugs arrives

Three pallets of gardasil vaccine used in the fight against cervical cancer arrived yesterday and will be distributed as part of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination piloted in Port Moresby.

Health Department Adolescent Manager and Team Leader Dr Edward Waramin said cervical cancer is the most common type of cancer among women and is the leading cause of premature deaths.

“I am very excited that the project is moving forward and I would like to thank all the stakeholders for their patience and support,” he said.

Papua New Guinea is one of the countries with the highest case of cervical cancer in the world.

It is estimated that 1500 women die from the disease every year.

HPV is one of the main contributing factors to cervical cancer.

The vaccination against HPV has been available since 2004 and has been successfully integrated into the national immunisation guidelines of many countries, significantly reducing the rate of cervical cancer.

The vaccine enables the body to protect itself against most types of cervical cancer, genital warts and is effective when given to young girls before the onset of sexual activity.

Eligible girls would receive two doses six monthly.

Itbeing carried out in partnership with the Rotary Club of Boroko, NCD Health Services, the US Embassy and PNG Cancer Foundation.

