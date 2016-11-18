Cancer lacking attention: Juffa

THE Department of Health continues to give little attention to issues concerning the spread of cancer and the lack of facilities for treatment, Northern Governor Gary Juffa says.

Juffa said cancer was killing PNG’s capable female work force and yet very little was being done about its prevention and cure.

“The women dying are not just breadwinners but care givers and nation builders and it is becoming a serious concern yet the government and especially the department is very lax in its approach,” he said.

“Cancer is spreading and stalking our womenfolk especially, PNG is losing many young women in their prime to cancer.

“Many of these cases are easily preventable if detected and treated early.Unfortunately, the only cancer treatment facility in Lae is still unable to be effective due to poor equipment and manpower.

“With all the money spent on extravagant international events and overpriced projects in NCD you would think that any thinking, caring government would ensure state-of-the-art facilities are here.”

