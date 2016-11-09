Cancer machine fixed

THE cobalt machine at the Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae is back in operation after almost a month.

Radiation oncology registrar Dr David Kundi told The National yesterday that the machine was fixed last weekend.

“It is the only machine serving more than 70 patients from around the country who seek radiotherapy treatment at the Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae,” Kundi said.

“We are currently treating 30 radiotherapy patients in the ward while another 40 are still on the list to get treatment and there are some from other provinces yet to be notified when to get treatment.

“We are not sure if treatment to patients can be completed before the year ends because the machine is still playing up.”

Ambrose Kwaramb, manager for health facilities standard branch in Lae, said that it is the only radio therapy machine in the country.

Catherin Koni, a patient from Mendi, underwent treatment on Monday after the machine was fixed.

Her husband Allan Koni said more awareness should be conducted to inform women about this treatment.

