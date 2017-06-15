Cancer screening boosted

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE National Gaming Board has given K350,000 to the Pacific International Hospital (PIH) to provide free breast cancer screening to women.

Board chief executive officer Imelda Agon said they were happy to support the programme and help reduce deaths from cancer by creating awareness and promoting early testing and screening. Hospital chief executive officer Col Sandeep said the funding would allow 2000 women to benefit from the free mammogram screening.

“This amount is towards the comprehensive breast cancer screening campaign PIH will start to promote awareness on breast cancer and how early detection is the best chance for cure or for improving quality of life,” Sandeep said.

“This is a first of its kind of arrangement between PIH and an external partner and a model that can easily be emulated.

“This is also one of the first tangible moves towards the introduction of cancer cure in this country.”

The programme will target women over 30 years of age and have a family history of breast cancer. “The PIH will also be offering free screening for cervical cancer in the form of pap smear,” he said.

“This will be a life changer for 2000 families because the mother is the foundation of the family and the whole family evolve around her. If she is down, with sickness, the whole family gets affected.”

