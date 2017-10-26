Cancer triggers most deaths globally: Foundation

STATISTICS show that 14 million people were affected by cancer globally in 2013, and a year later, the number increased by 20 million, , according to the Papua New Guinea Cancer Foundation.

The foundation’s deputy chairperson, Dr Lynda Sirigoi said this yesterday during the 2017 PNGCF fundraising event at the Royal Papua Yacht Club in Port Moresby.

“Cancer is part of our life and can affect any other person. So the only way to avoid or reduce any form of cancer is through prevention,” Sirigoi said.

“In PNG, two women die every day from cervical cancer and a total of 700 women die every year while one in 10 men is affected by cancer.

“This affects more than 50 per cent of Papua New Guinea’s population.”

Cancer is basically caused by environmental pollutants, life-styles in diet and obesity, occupational activities, sexual transmitted diseases (STD) and reproductive habits.

“Developing a healthy habit of early screening and detection tests is also very important,” she said.

The foundation’s fundraising event last year raised K70,000 which was used to carry out awareness activities in schools.

Funds raised this year will be used to conduct school awareness in West New Britain during the PNG Games next month.

