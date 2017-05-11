Candidate aims to address law, order issues

PROMINENT Eastern Highlands artist Thomas Pasemo is contesting the Henganofi Open seat to try to address law and order issues in the district.

“The escalating law-and-order situation in the three local level government of Henganofi district has prompted me to contest for the seat, people are possessing high-powered guns and ammunitions, they use them to hold up others,” he said.

Pasemo said law-abiding citizens in the district are concerned about the situation and want political solution to law-and-order problems.

“I am now contesting as an independent candidate to help solve the law-and-order problems in the district because it is one of the main concerns of the people of Henganofi district,” he said.

Pasemo is a former aide of former Henganofi MP and Lands Minister Viviso Seravo. He worked with him in many capacities for more than 25 years.

Pasemo expressed confidence that he would make a good leader as he always lived among the people and knew their problems and hardship.

Pasemo is mobilising youths and young men and women in his campaign, he wanted to work with the young people to try to shape their future.

A product of the School of Creative Arts at the University of PNG, Pasemo said he had contributed a lot to the community in paintings over the years.

Like this: Like Loading...