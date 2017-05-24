Candidate angry over missing posters

A CANDIDATE contesting the Lae open seat has promised to reward anyone who can identify the people removing his election posters.

Former Assistant Commissioner for Police Giossi Labi, who is contesting as an independent candidate, was furious after his posters were removed from areas in Lae city.

“I appeal to the general public and security personnel to give me the names of persons responsible for this. I will reward you for your information and your identity will be protected,” he said.

He said it was against the law to remove campaign posters but some people had been going around at night doing it.

“I have reported the matter to Lae police,” he said

Labi urged rival candidates to face him personally if they held any grudges against him instead of removing his posters put up in public areas.

“I have always campaigned against corruption and I proposed to set a task force to address land grabbing in the city. Therefore some candidates are against me for my policies,” he said.

