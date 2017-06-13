Candidate on campaign trail dies

By ZACHERY PER

ANOTHER candidate contesting a seat in this general election has died — 11 days before polling starts.

Chimbu provincial returning officer Reverend Tom Sine said that independent Kale Kua, who was contesting the Salt-Nomane Karimui seat in Chimbu, died when he slipped and fell off a small cliff while walking in the jungle between Salt-Nomane and Karimui on Tuesday last week.

Kua was traveling with his wife and supporters at the time.

Sine said Kua was “a veteran agriculturist working as a pioneer developer of the Karimui cocoa project”.

He was among more than 40 candidates contesting the seat, including incumbent Mogerema Sigo Wei.

Sine said Kua’s body was taken to Karimui station, where a light plane flew it into Goroka.

It is now at the Goroka Glenrowen funeral home.

The death brings to four the number of candidates who have died since the close of nominations on April 20, the Electoral Commissioner’s media director Alphonse Muapi said.

The others were Mathias Ijape (Goroka), Kes Paglipari (Kagua-Erave), Ezekiel Anisi (Ambunti-Dreikikir).

Kua has been described as an advocate of the cocoa project development in Karimui district.

The Karimui cocoa received top rating at the recent cocoa expo in Kokopo, and that was one of the achievements of the late Kua, said Simbu provincial administration spokesperson Eric Sinebare.

“On behalf of provincial administrator Joe Kunda and staff, we extend our greatest sympathy to the family of the late Kua,” he said.

