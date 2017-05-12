Candidate donates drums of fuel to rival parties

A CANDIDATE contesting the Tambul-Nebilyer open seat in Western Highlands has donated drums of fuel to his rival candidates to use in their campaigns.

Gabriel Andandi purchased 18 drums of fuel at a cost of more than K10,000 and asked his rival candidates including the sitting MP Benjamin Poponawa to come along and collect their fuel.

When asked about his actions, Andandi said, he wanted to show the candidates and the people that he wants a peaceful election to take place.

He said the donation of the diesel was to show the candidates that they were all doing their campaign only for one purpose and that was leadership.

He said election was a time leaders with visions come together to ask the people to vote them into power. Andandi said election was not a time to create enemies but it was about people judging the leaders.

“After the election, only one person has to win and then we will still remain as business partners, brothers and friends,” he said.

