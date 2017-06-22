Candidate eyes new land board

A PEOPLE’S Progress Party (PPP) candidate contesting the Wewak Open seat, Kevin Isifu, is keen on establishing a board to deal with land issues in East Sepik, among his other policies.

Isifu, who is a businessman from the Yangoru-Saussia district, stressed that the province has been without a land board for the past 15 years.

He also said he wanted to activate the building board in the province apart from implementing the Wewak town plan.

In an earlier interview with The National, Isifu said: “The absence of a land board in East Sepik for the past 15 years is a hindrance to the business community and potential investors in the province.

“Local small to medium enterprise (SME) owners in the province have had difficulty securing land to conduct business activities.

“Most state land in Wewak has been grabbed illegally and turned into settlements.”

He noted that foreigners had taken ownership of most shops and hotel businesses in Wewak.

“There is no land board in the province. This resulted in increased land grabbing. Our (East Sepik) SMEs have finance to start businesses on State land but there is no land.”

