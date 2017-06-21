Candidate gets backing from boy, 11, with K10,000 and pigs

A 11-YEAR-old is throwing his support behind his namesake, who is contesting the Tambul-Nebilyer open seat in Western Highlands, by providing K10,000, four pigs and food for his election campaign.

Little Paul Mawa Waine, from Mingende in Chimbu, travelled with his parents, his grandfather, a few tribesmen and some friends from Gomis in Hagen city to Nebilyer last Sunday to assist prominent lawyer Paul Mawa in his election bid.

His parents Peter Waine and Mathilda Waine, both lawyers, had a strong connection with Mawa while in primary school in Hagen. Peter’s father, retired senior sergeant Taia Waine, worked in Hagen as a policeman.

Peter told supporters of Mawa at his Hulga village that they were from Chimbu and would not vote for Mawa but had come to show their support.

He said that his son, had initiated fundraising events to assist Mawa , which interested familily members to give him a hand.

