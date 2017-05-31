Candidate gets support from sister

LIKE many women in the country, Ruby Okuk, 33, is stepping up to support her brother Carl in this year’s elections.

Ruby, who takes care of logistical duties, says: “I am glad to support my brother doing logistical duties while my brother is out campaigning.”

Carl Okuk is a candidate for the Moresby Northeast seat. While he and his coordinators are out gathering support, Ruby is at home making sure food and other necessities are available to host people who support Carl.

She said even though Carl was not an MP, people were arriving in numbers to show their support.

“People from all over the Northeast corner are coming to our base,” she said. The first four weeks was a tiring time for Ruby as she had to update everyone that came to the base about what was happening and the latest developments.

With hands tied up in controlling day-to-day events, she has delegated fleet operations to other members of the campaign.

