Candidate keen on encouraging tourism in district

AN independent candidate standing for the Ambunti-Dreikikier seat in East Sepik is keen on promoting tourism in the district.

Wewak resident Alois Mateos, from Sasarman village in the Ambunti local level government, said he had been promoting tourism through the building of guest houses and sustaining the traditional culture, art, songs and dances and natural environment

through bird watching among others.

Mateos has been a member for Tourism Promotion Authority board for eight years.

He has been in the tourism business for more than 25 years.

“My new products to develop will be a trekking in the Nukuma area of Ambunti local level governmnet, Wautogik nature lodge in the West Coast of Wewak, Mut-mut village fishing resort on Rup Rup Island in the Bismarck Sea and poignant expeditionary cruise ship arrivals at Kopar village at the

mouth of the Sepik River, he said.

“These are new projects for tourism development in East Sepik.”

