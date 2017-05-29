Candidate keen on transforming district

A CANDIDATE contesting the Angoram Open seat in East Sepik is keen on transforming the landscape of the district township.

Terry Daniel who is contesting under the SOM (Systems Organisation Money) Pioneer Party has already secured an investor to undertake the construction of a multi-million kina plaza at Angoram.

It would comprise of a four-storey hotel, a three-storey shopping mall and a two-storey business centre. Construction is expected to start soon.

Daniel said Angoram district has not changed one bit and he has pursued this project as a way forward to transform Angoram after years of neglect.

He said by investing in a modern high-rise building in a remote setting like Angoram, business and government services, including tourism, can be lured back to the district by the attraction and offering of a quality and modern facility.

“I want to transform the landscape of Angoram and restore its potential as a tourism hub of the country. It has huge and untapped potential with rich biodiversity and culture that requires urgent political attention and drive.”

“My party’s overall objective is to economically empower the people of Angoram through agriculture and fisheries. This will enable the people to become financially independent. By putting money into the people’s pockets, they can be able to sustain their livelihood.”

