Candidate okayed

By DOROTHY MARK

A CANDIDATE who could not find his name on the Common Roll yesterday was allowed to vote because he is one of those contesting the governor’s seat.

Peter Yama found that his name was not on the common roll when he went to cast his vote yesterday during Madang Urban’s single-day polling.

Yama had earlier been escorted by his supporters from his home about 200m from the polling station.

He said it was unbelievable that the Common Roll did not have his name as it was always there in previous elections.

He told the polling officials it would be unfair on others who also did not have their names on the roll if he voted.

After discussions by polling officials, he was allowed to cast his vote.

Madang election manager Peter Yasaro said Yama was a candidate and there was a provision allowing him to vote even if his name was not on the common roll.

Meanwhile, students at the Madang Teachers College who missed out on voting demanded that they use their student ID cards to vote.

But Yasaro turned them away.

“The student wanted to use the same practice as Unitech and UPNG,” Yasaro said.

“I told them this is Madang not Lae or Port Moresby.”

Madang police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura was at the college campus to bring the situation under control.

