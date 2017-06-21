Candidate passes on as polling nears

A CANDIDATE contesting the Bougainville regional seat has passed away, leaving only eight to

vie for the seat, according to the Bougainville Electoral Commission office.

Jimmie Elijah Moses from Gohi ward in North Bougainville was an independent candidate.

He passed away last week following an illness.

Election manager Desmond Timiyaso said the relatives had requested that his nomination fee of K1000 be refunded.

He is seeking advice from the Electoral Commission in Port Moresby about the request.

Meanwhile, he urged the people to obey the rules because international observers would be watching the conduct of election in the region.

“I urge Bougainvilleans not to paint a bad picture by the disrupting election process but to take ownership of the election,” Timiyaso said.

“Bougainvilleans are good people and I know they will take heed of my appeal as was witnessed during the campaign period which was peaceful.

“This must be maintained during polling.”

He said training for election officials were almost completed and all polling materials had been dispatched to assistant returning officers.

Sensitive materials are locked up under tight security at the Buka police station.

Polling starts on Monday, June 26, for the region.

