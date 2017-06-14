Candidate plans to focus on agriculture

CENTRAL regional seat candidate Robert Agarobe took his campaign to a small group of Seventh Day Adventists (SDA) at Sogeri recently.

It was a moment of fellowship in fact, where the congregation sang hymns and prayed with Agarobe and then allowed him to share his visions.

Agarobe’s mother, from Chimbu, is a devoted Adventist evangelist and she was there with him.

In his casual jeans and a T-shirt, the Helifix (helicopter company) owner told the people that his campaign approach was to meet and greet people so they interacted with him, as opposed to rallies where there was subtle appreciation of interaction between candidates and voters.

Among his development plans is economic empowerment of the majority of the population who lived a subsistence farming lifestyle, heavily dependent on agriculture.

Agarobe said Central people were not lazy to work on the land

and develop themselves at village level.

“It’s just that they do not have markets to sell their produce,” he said.

His priority if he becomes governor after the elections will be to bring markets to people so that they can develop their land and sell their produce to a market at their village.

