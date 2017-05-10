Candidate promises to address problems mothers face

By JIMMY KALEBE

A LAE open candidate is asking mothers to outline problems they face and if he wins his seat in the elections, he will address them.

Valentine Buri, through his wife Josephine, launched the campaign strategy two weeks ago to organise women and mothers in the Lae open electorate to point out problems they were faced with.

Josephine Buri told The National that the strategy was to identify and outline some issues that women and mothers faced that needed addressing.

Buri said this would help her husband identify and address areas that women were in need.

“Many mothers have missed out on opportunities available to them for sometime now because leaders turn a blind eye to them or simply because these problems are not outlined properly,” she said.

