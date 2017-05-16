Candidate seeks better prices for coffee farmers

PROMINENT coffee businessman and Eastern Highlands regional seat candidate Ferro Yasona pays K5 per kilogram for coffee parchments as a special “election coffee price”.

Yasona, who owns Ramu Coffee and operates coffee plantations, green bean coffee processing factory from the eastern end of Eastern Highlands, wants coffee growers to get a good price for their coffee during the election.

He said paying a K5 flat rate for every kilogramme of coffee was special election coffee price, to keep coffee growers keep producing coffee and not to be driven off by the election fever.

“I am contesting the Eastern Highlands regional seat to help the province to increase coffee production and bring a lot of money into the province,” Yasona said.

“I have seen many people loosing interests in coffee growing because of the low price, I am giving special price now as part of my campaign.”

He said he was offering a special price for coffee, a K5 flat rate per kilogramme.

Like this: Like Loading...