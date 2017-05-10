Candidate signs declaration to resign if he fails to deliver

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A CANDIDATE has signed a statutory declaration form that he will, if elected, resign in the event that he fails to deliver on his election promises.

Gumine Open candidate Robert Muru Kama went to the Kundiawa Court House on April 25 to get a statutory declaration form, filled and signed it with three representatives of the people from the three local level governments of Kumai-Bomai (Mama Soti Marme), Digine (Marcus Mintai) and Gumine (Enoch Temai).

Kama, who came fourth in the 2012 election, said it was the third time he had signed a legal document with the people of Gumine before contesting the election.

Kama, 36, a Pangu Pati candidate, said: “I am the only candidate in Papua New Guinea who has for three consecutive elections (2007, 2012 and 2017) signed a Statutory Declaration before contesting the elections,” Kama said.

He said many candidates forgot their promises when they got elected.

“Many candidates make a lot of promises during elections but once they win and go to Waigani, they forget about their election promises.

He said the legal document was a message to the people that he would step down if he was elected but did not deliver his promises.

“I am telling the people through this legal document that if I do not deliver on my promises, I will step down and there will be a by-election to elect a new leader,” Kama said.

“I just want to tell the people how genuine and how serious I am in contesting the elections.”

Like this: Like Loading...