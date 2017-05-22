Candidate uses books to win votes

AUTHOR and educationist Brian Tieba is using his books to campaign in Ijivitari where he is contesting the general election under the Grassroots United Party flag.

Tieba, from Numba in the Afore local level government, is a first-time candidate and wants to see changes in the lives of the people of Oro, especially the children.

“I want the province and Ijivitari to know that I can cause a change and bring in the kind of services and development that they are crying out for,” he said.

“I am very capable of bringing and delivering services to my people. I can contribute to provincial and national development at my level. I’ve been prepared well and the time is right now for me.

“I think I am among the best candidates for the Ijivitari seat.”

Tieba was a lecturer at University of Goroka for 11 years before resigning to contest the election. He says his biggest challenger is the voter because it is the voter that has to be convinced.

“I don’t have to convince the candidate, he or she is like me. I don’t feel any threat from any candidate.”

Tieba is up against Damien Ase, Lucian Roibe, Isaiah Namure, former MP Benson Garui and the only woman Joy Travetz-Arore.

“I believe in equality, fairness and justice and transparecy.”

