Candidate wants to make Central province independent

Central regional candidate and deputy leader of People’s Action Party Joel Lui Oli wants to make Central become autonomous.

Oli said for so long Central people lived like foreigners on their own land.

“We as a province have given all we have to the State – our land, our human resource, everything,” he said.

“It is time for Central to rise and claim what is rightfully ours.”

Oli said that change was imminent, change was priority to realise the potential of Central and to “effect and legalise advantages we have for our people and promote Central people into available commercial and business opportunities”.

“When I become governor, I will build Central a city, then I will build a wall around it,” he said.

“Our land is our identity, let’s reclaim our identity.”

Oli said politics was not about money but about people, building bridges and working with them.

“I believe God has chosen Central to transform it and make it become a province where its people can become happy and move with dignity and respect because I believe God has heard our cries for our beloved province.”

