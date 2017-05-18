Candidate wary over missing names

MAPRIK MP John Simon claims that the names of some voters who took part in the 2012 general election are missing from the roll.

“The Electoral Commissioner has misled the country. A lot of names are not included in the common roll. And names which were on the common roll in 2012 are omitted,” Simon said.

He said Gamato had mentioned that the only changes would be the new eligible voters and the deletion of those who had died since the 2012 elections.

But Simon said many mistakes were made during the updating process. Some people who had voted in the past election and still living today are not on the roll.

“We tried to fix the names on the draft roll. But the excuse the Electoral Commissioner gave was that Form 11 had run out – a very unusual thing,” Simon said.

He said the affected people would come to the polling stations and if they were not allowed to vote, there could be trouble.

“I am talking about Maprik district. But it is happening in other districts in East Sepik and the country.”

He called on the Electoral Commissioner to address the issue in the weeks remaining.

“A draft roll is coming out one week before the polling and that will not give us time to revise the draft

common roll,” Simon said.

