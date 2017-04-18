Candidates advised on details of deposit

INTENDING candidates have been advised to collect their deposit slips from the Electoral Commission office, and pay their K1000 nomination fee into commission’s bank account at BSP.

They will have to produce the copies of the bank deposit slips when they come in to lodge their nominations, according to Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

Nominations will begin after the writs for the general election are signed and issued by Governor-General Bob Dadae on Thursday.

Gamato said candidates could collect the deposit slips at the commission headquarters in Port Moresby or at the provincial electoral offices.

The PNG Trust Account where nomination fees must be deposited is:

Account Name: Electoral Commission Trust Account;

Bank: Bank of South Pacific (Boroko branch); and,

Account Number: 1000489658.

The seven-day nomination period closes on April 27.

Polling is for 14 days from June 24 to July 8.

