Candidates with cases should not contest

WE have learnt from The National Newspaper that James Yali’s nomination to contest the Madang Regional seat was rejected because of his jail sentence and parole period which will end in December 2017.

Can the Electoral Commissioner explain why he allowed contesting candidates with outstanding criminal case to contest?

An example is Paul Paraka who has a pending case against him involving fraudulent activity with millions of kina.

Is there any act or policies of such?

Please outline the current Electoral Commission’s act on the grounds and requirements for an individual to contest an election.

Concern Gaindu

