Candidates’ conduct upsets Parkop

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop is disappointed with some candidates who are taking the political campaign to a new low by tarnishing the names of others.

Parkop said it was unacceptable that the candidates and their supporters were using social media to accuse him of various things.

“I want to clearly tell our people that I have not been involved and will not be involved in that type of behaviour or practice as alleged on social media,” he said.

“I have never bribed or tried to rig an election before, will never do it now and not going to do it in the future.

“That’s something that I don’t subscribe to.

I am totally amazed that this type of allegation could be made against me.” He plans to take legal action against those involved.

“I call on people seeking to hold higher office to have responsibility to our people to maintain certain standards of decorum,” Parkop said.

“Those of us seeking to go into higher office, we must get there in a lawful way and not by destroying our opponent’s character.”

