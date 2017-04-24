‘More candidates expected to register’

By JAMES GUMUNO

FIVE candidates have been nominated so far to contest four Open seats and a provincial seat in Western Highlands on Friday.

Election manager Philip Telape said National Party president David Yak was nominated for the Hagen Open seat currently held by United Resource Party parliamentary leader William Duma.

He said Sal Solo Mel was contesting the Dei Open seat.

The three contesting the governor’s seat held by Paias Wingti are Samson Komati, Lucas Kiap and Tiri W Kumbakuel. Telape said no candidates had so far been nominated for the Tambul/Nebilyer and Mul/Baiyer Open seats.

“I expect more candidates to come in this week before the close of nominations on Thursday afternoon,” he said.

He urged candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, a candidate in Enga is calling on the Electoral Commission to publish the names of the election officials.

Rasak Isai, contesting the Wapenamanda Open seat, told The National yesterday that candidates were confused about who the election officials were.

He said he was not sure if acting election manager Anton Yamau was authorised to sign documents.

“We hear that former election manager of the province Henry Kyakas is still the election manager,” he said.

Isai said that for the good of the candidates, the Electoral Commissioner must publish the names of gazetted election managers, Returning officers, assistant Returning officers and other officials for everyone to see.

