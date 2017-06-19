Candidates failed to debate economic issues

PAPUA New Guinea (PNG) will go to the polls in a few days.

Voters and candidates must consider the gravity of an election without a serious economic debate, given our economy is in a crisis from economic mismanagement and macroeconomic policy mismanagement.

Here are some of the important economic issues that all political parties and candidates have failed to debate thoroughly for the coming national elections – economic management and macroeconomic policy and budget management.

The 2017 National Election voters face a daunting of task failing the elections, as there are no quality candidates for the coming national elections, except Sir Mekere Morauta who has a record and history of implementing successful economic reforms. The alternative is to go to the polls, but the prospect good economic management and policy implementation is bleak for the nation going forward.

Concerned Citizen

Like this: Like Loading...