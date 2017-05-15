Candidates invited for debate

By TONY PALME

JIWAKA Governor Dr William Tongamp has invited the 53 candidates contesting the seat to attend a party he is hosting tomorrow, to be followed by a public debate at Banz on Saturday.

He said he respected all the candidates because they were leaders who stood for the good of Jiwaka.

He said it was the democratic right of people to stand for public office but they must put the interest of the people first.

The People’s Party leader urged the candidates to work as a team after the election.

“We will have only one winner. Whoever is elected, we all must work together with him/her and put the province first,” he said.

Tongamp had invited candidates willing to take him on in a public debate to come forward.

“Since none of the candidates wants to debate with me, I’m inviting all 53 of them to challenge me in a public debate this Saturday at Banz,” Tongamp said.

He said a debate was a healthy way to show the people what their leaders were capable of.

Last Friday at the Jiwaka Ecumenical Council of Women’s Resource Centre at Dumbola, he was presented pigs and goods to support his campaign.

He said he believed in the power of women and wanted to strengthen the women movement in the province.

Tongamp thanked the women in Jiwaka for supporting him in the past five years.

