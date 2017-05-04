Candidates kidnapped

By ELIAS LARI

TWO intending candidates for the Kagua-Erave open seat in Southern Highlands were kidnapped by the supporters of a rival candidate to stop them from filing their nominations last Thursday.

This caused them to miss out on the elections.

The incident happened when independent candidates Ken Kenda Nakisi and Thomson Yano Belo were held hostage and released after nomination had lapsed.

Police said the two candidates and their rival were from the same village.

They said because Nakisi and Belo lived in Port Moresby, the villagers did not want them to contest because they were out of touch with rural life and the villagers had already nominated their rival.

Belo managed to file his nomination but Nakisi did not despite paying his nomination fee at a commercial bank in Port Moresby.

They were kidnapped at the Kagua station by the supporters of the rival candidate and fellow tribesmen.

Nakisi was kidnapped at around 8am and Belo at 1pm.

They were kept hostage at Porane village near Kagua station.

Belo said 10 men lifted him up into a vehicle and took him away.

“I was then taken to the village where Nakisi was and I was beaten and I received injuries to my body,” Belo said.

“I forced my way to the hospital to seek treatment.”

He said it was his third attempt to contest and Nakisi’s fourth time.

“This is criminal and we have also reported the matter to Kagua police to take immediate action,” Belo said.

Belo said that he, Nakisi and the rival candidates all came from the same village.

Provincial police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto confirmed the incident and said that a complaint was lodged by the two candidates who were held against their will until the close of nominations last week. “They were released on Thursday after the close of nominations,” Papoto said.

“The three candidates were from the same tribe in Kagua.

“The one living in the village was nominated first.

“Then the other two from the same tribe who live in Port Moresby flew in and wanted to file their nominations when they were apprehended by their tribe members.

“Their tribe did not want them to file their nomination as one member of the tribe had already been nominated.

“And also because they (two candidates) were living in Port Moresby and did not know the hardship faced by the people and so they did not want them to contest.”

