Candidates must stop pestering voters, show maturity

A word of advice to candidates who are sending text messages, using emails and Facebook to coerce voters.

Please do not pester us, the voters, as we will simply regard your electronic messages to our private phones as harassments which may actually wipe away any possible slight inkling for our votes.

We are mature enough to make our own judgements based on your past performance, non-performance, public standing or policy platform.

Just humble yourself and let your character, public and social standing, past performance and policies do the talking or play on the voters’ consciences.

There is no need to push your personal aspirations, agenda or self-esteem promotion down our throats.

BT POM

