‘Candidates should not have tally sheets’

IT is not proper for candidates contesting the general elections to be carrying around tally sheets and election materials, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says.

The commissioner spoke against the practice when responding to questions on the legality of a candidate allegedly having in his possession tally sheets.

“It is improper for a candidate to carry tally sheets and any election materials and should stay away from them,” Gamato said.

He said candidates should allow the election manager and his team of returning officers and their assistants to manage the process.

Gamato said if someone was aggrieved by the candidate’s actions, he or she could take him to court, allow the court to weigh out the incident and make decisions.

Like this: Like Loading...