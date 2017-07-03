Candidates set up stalls to help voters

CANDIDATES in Lae set up stalls decorated with their posters and stationed their scrutineers in them during the one-day polling in the city on Thursday.

Morobe regional and Lae open candidates set up makeshift camps three to four metres away from polling venues in Chinatown, Bumbu, Hanta compound and Immanuel Lutheran School ground during polling in Lae, Wampar, Nawaeb Urban and Lahi.

Such polling camps set up by candidates in the vicinity of polling areas was not usually seen in previous elections.

James Aus, a polling camps or sel haus and grounds committee for candidate Valentine Buri, told The National that they set up tents near polling areas to help their supporters, committees and scrutineers for transiting into the polling booth.

“The small huts here are for the candidate’s supporters to come here, rest, cast their votes, refresh after voting then go home,” Maus said.

“We basically help our voters on how to vote and provide lunch to committees and scrutineers during breaks.”

He said they kept a tally for their first choice voters and knew exactly how many votes to expect during counting, when their voters stopped over at the stalls near polling booths.

Maus said they made themselves available and assisted their voters to vote when they needed help.

He said the camps also helped different candidates share second and third preference votes, especially when voters were unsure about their preferences.

Morobe election manager Simon Soheke said the candidates could set up such stalls so long as they were not campaigning.

